NWS Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:NWSZF) Short Interest Down 52.3% in January

NWS Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:NWSZF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 205,200 shares, a decline of 52.3% from the January 15th total of 430,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 205.2 days.
NWS stock remained flat at $$0.98 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.92 and a 200-day moving average of $0.91. NWS has a 12-month low of $0.98 and a 12-month high of $0.98.
NWS Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NWS (NWSZF)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for NWS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NWS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.