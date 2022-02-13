NXM (NXM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $632.15 Million

NXM (CURRENCY:NXM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. Over the last seven days, NXM has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar. NXM has a total market capitalization of $632.15 million and approximately $360.00 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NXM coin can currently be purchased for approximately $95.65 or 0.00229131 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NXM alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002396 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001154 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002394 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00036770 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.81 or 0.00104946 BTC.

NXM Profile

NXM (NXM) is a coin. Its launch date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,890,781 coins and its circulating supply is 6,609,208 coins. NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual . NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. “

NXM Coin Trading

