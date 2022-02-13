Oasis Network Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $137.99 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $1.03 billion and approximately $137.99 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oasis Network coin can now be bought for $0.30 or 0.00000701 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 16.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Telos (TLOS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002303 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000038 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000021 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,493,014,306 coins. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.