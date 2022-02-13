OKCash (OK) 24 Hour Volume Hits $3,916.00

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. OKCash has a total market capitalization of $855,513.94 and $3,916.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, OKCash has traded 19.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One OKCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,918.25 or 1.00009573 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.86 or 0.00061707 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001400 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003921 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00020675 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002563 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002411 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00018958 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.59 or 0.00371200 BTC.

OKCash Coin Profile

OK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 84,329,969 coins. OKCash’s official website is okcash.co . The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OKCash’s official message board is okcashtalk.org . OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The “OK” name got selected to represent the new brand precisely because it reflects properly the coin's goals and attitude. OK is one of only 2 words in the whole world that requires no translation at all to be understood, giving it the potential for mainstream adoption without the hassle of trying to integrate the new name to different cultures. “OK” is understood the whole world over.OK reflects a positive outcome, speed and empathy. Security and user experience are the first thoughts behind any update or code modification. The addition of the word “cash” was made to give it direct inclusion into the financial sector and to communicate the whole concept in a word: “OKCash”.Anybody who hears this word gets an overall concept or general idea of what it is about. OK is the technology while OKCash is the first application of this technology, being the coins we can send or put in our wallets for saving, spending or sharing. OKCash's rebranding was done in April 2015, and since then the OK cryptocurrency has been added to one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges – Bittrex. This adds to the list of exchanges where the coin is already trading (Bittrex, Bleutrade, Cryptopia ). “

Buying and Selling OKCash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using US dollars.

