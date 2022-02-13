One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.58.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded One Stop Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

In other news, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in One Stop Systems during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in One Stop Systems during the second quarter worth $69,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in One Stop Systems by 25.9% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 15,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in One Stop Systems during the second quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in One Stop Systems by 1,791,750.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 71,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSS opened at $4.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $75.04 million, a P/E ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 1.94. One Stop Systems has a 12-month low of $3.74 and a 12-month high of $9.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.06.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $15.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 million. One Stop Systems had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 5.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that One Stop Systems will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of computing modules and systems targeting edge deployments. It specializes in computers and storage products. The company operates in two segments: the design and manufacture of high-performance customized computer and flash arrays, in-flight entertainment, and connectivity and value-added reseller with minimal customization.

