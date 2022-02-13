OWNDATA 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $4.00 (OWN)

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. During the last week, OWNDATA has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. One OWNDATA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. OWNDATA has a total market cap of $244,042.09 and $4.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.89 or 0.00292766 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000112 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00005959 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000828 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $510.32 or 0.01215778 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

OWNDATA Coin Profile

OWNDATA (CRYPTO:OWN) is a coin. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,200,762,791 coins. The official message board for OWNDATA is medium.com/@owndata . OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . OWNDATA’s official website is owndata.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Owndata is a crypto marketplace for data sellers and buyers. Site Owners/Editors have to sign up and get an Owndata user account in order to register their websites to OwnData Blockchain Platform. Owndata generates a unique pixel code (unique cookie) for each website in return. The addition of this unique cookie to a web site immediately enables the collection of visitors’ data. “

Buying and Selling OWNDATA

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OWNDATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OWNDATA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OWNDATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

