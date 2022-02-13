Oxygen (OXY) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $752,830.00

Oxygen (CURRENCY:OXY) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 13th. One Oxygen coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.55 or 0.00001302 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Oxygen has traded 22.7% lower against the US dollar. Oxygen has a market cap of $24.17 million and approximately $752,830.00 worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00005585 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002224 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000095 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000031 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000241 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Oxygen

Oxygen (OXY) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,299,061 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

