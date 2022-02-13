Pacific Ventures Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PACV) Short Interest Update

Pacific Ventures Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PACV) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 55.6% from the January 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 190,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PACV traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.07. The company had a trading volume of 539,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,488. Pacific Ventures Group has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.19.

Pacific Ventures Group (OTCMKTS:PACV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.67 million during the quarter.

Pacific Ventures Group, Inc operates as investment group which concentrates on consumer products in the food, beverage and alcohol related industries. The company was founded on October 3, 1986 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

