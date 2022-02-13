Paparazzi (PAZZI) Market Capitalization Tops $13,244.31

Paparazzi (CURRENCY:PAZZI) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. Paparazzi has a market capitalization of $13,244.31 and approximately $102.00 worth of Paparazzi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Paparazzi coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Paparazzi has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001194 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003950 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002373 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00037125 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.44 or 0.00105473 BTC.

Paparazzi Coin Profile

Paparazzi (CRYPTO:PAZZI) is a coin. It launched on May 14th, 2020. Paparazzi’s total supply is 168,717,761 coins and its circulating supply is 42,734,738 coins. Paparazzi’s official Twitter account is @paparazzi_coin . The official website for Paparazzi is pazzi.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Paparazzi is a photo-centric blockchain-based platform to provide a seamless process of capturing, sharing, and trading a graphic memory. Within seconds, people can capture the moment they are in and share it with friends and families across the borders. These personal moments are not limited to an individual entity. For instance, travel guides, photographs, and artworks are all commercial merchandise. “

Buying and Selling Paparazzi

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paparazzi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paparazzi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Paparazzi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

