Parachute Hits Market Cap of $485,357.80 (PAR)

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded 33.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. One Parachute coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Parachute has a total market cap of $485,357.80 and $26,131.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Parachute has traded down 16.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00024537 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000214 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 165.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Parachute Coin Profile

Parachute (PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 603,534,465 coins. Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken . The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Parachute Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

