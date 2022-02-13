PEAKDEFI Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $254,008.00 (PEAK)

PEAKDEFI (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. Over the last week, PEAKDEFI has traded 12.6% lower against the dollar. PEAKDEFI has a market capitalization of $112.95 million and approximately $254,008.00 worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PEAKDEFI coin can currently be purchased for $0.0884 or 0.00000209 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001207 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003956 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.81 or 0.00037383 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.68 or 0.00105622 BTC.

PEAK is a coin. Its genesis date was October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 2,143,391,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,278,025,013 coins. PEAKDEFI’s official message board is medium.com/@PeakDeFi . PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here . PEAKDEFI’s official website is marketpeak.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEAKDEFI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEAKDEFI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PEAKDEFI using one of the exchanges listed above.

