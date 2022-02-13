Peet DeFi (old) Achieves Market Capitalization of $42,114.56 (PTE)

Peet DeFi (old) (CURRENCY:PTE) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 13th. In the last seven days, Peet DeFi (old) has traded flat against the dollar. Peet DeFi (old) has a total market cap of $42,114.56 and approximately $35,862.00 worth of Peet DeFi (old) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peet DeFi (old) coin can currently be purchased for $1.06 or 0.00002734 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002374 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00044576 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,872.73 or 0.06817999 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,060.65 or 0.99824607 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.75 or 0.00046869 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00006425 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.57 or 0.00048813 BTC.

Peet DeFi (old) Profile

Peet DeFi (old)’s total supply is 989,066 coins and its circulating supply is 39,728 coins. Peet DeFi (old)’s official Twitter account is @peet_fi

Peet DeFi (old) Coin Trading

