Penserra Capital Management LLC Acquires 4,544 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,377 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,544 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 596,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,033,000 after buying an additional 10,376 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $514,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brian K. Robbins sold 6,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total transaction of $843,833.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Starrett sold 10,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.64, for a total transaction of $1,336,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FND has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $139.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $167.00 price target on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Floor & Decor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.15.

Shares of NYSE FND opened at $106.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.41, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.89. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.20 and a 12 month high of $145.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

