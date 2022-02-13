Penserra Capital Management LLC Buys 18,064 Shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,937 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,064 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackBerry were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 291.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,789,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,188 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 182.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,774,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,767 shares in the last quarter. Elephas Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in BlackBerry during the second quarter worth about $7,760,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in BlackBerry during the third quarter worth about $5,595,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in BlackBerry by 418.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 669,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,188,000 after purchasing an additional 540,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.38% of the company’s stock.

BB stock opened at $7.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.75. BlackBerry Limited has a 12-month low of $6.99 and a 12-month high of $20.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BB shares. Scotiabank reduced their price target on BlackBerry from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on BlackBerry from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $9.43.

In other BlackBerry news, EVP Billy Ho sold 4,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total value of $39,501.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steve Rai sold 6,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.72, for a total transaction of $57,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,111 shares of company stock worth $167,397 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing the intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, data privacy solutions, and also focuses in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

