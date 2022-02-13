Penserra Capital Management LLC Buys 225,345 Shares of DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) by 206.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 334,306 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225,345 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of DouYu International worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in DouYu International by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,619 shares during the period. Natixis raised its position in DouYu International by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 39,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in DouYu International in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. CNH Partners LLC raised its position in DouYu International by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 897,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,140,000 after purchasing an additional 10,237 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of DouYu International in the second quarter valued at about $97,000. 18.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DOYU. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of DouYu International from $3.80 to $3.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DouYu International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of DouYu International in a research report on Monday, December 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $3.30 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.08.

Shares of NASDAQ DOYU opened at $2.37 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.43 and its 200 day moving average is $3.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $768.85 million, a P/E ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 0.96. DouYu International Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $1.98 and a 1 year high of $20.54.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. DouYu International had a negative net margin of 5.79% and a negative return on equity of 7.76%. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DouYu International Holdings Limited will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

About DouYu International

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. develops and operates game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

