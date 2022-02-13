Penserra Capital Management LLC Buys 3,723 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,938 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Trex during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 28.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 479 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 96.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Trex during the third quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 77.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 811 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Trex alerts:

In other news, Director Michael F. Golden sold 4,795 shares of Trex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total transaction of $640,276.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TREX opened at $85.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.52 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.89. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.76 and a 52-week high of $140.98.

TREX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Trex from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Trex from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Trex from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Trex from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.82.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.