Penserra Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 5,652 Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,316,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, AtonRa Partners increased its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 25,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $5,397,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Randy Ban sold 8,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $2,002,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,398 shares of company stock valued at $8,604,364 in the last three months. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $227.53 on Friday. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.18 and a 52-week high of $286.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.76 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $223.55 and a 200-day moving average of $233.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.61.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.35. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 23.45% and a negative return on equity of 21.11%. The company had revenue of $78.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on INSP shares. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $270.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $238.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.60.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

