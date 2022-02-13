Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $1.11 Million Stock Position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 114.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,155 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,687 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 29.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 757 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 27.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 784 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LPX opened at $68.04 on Friday. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $42.36 and a 12-month high of $79.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.58 and a 200-day moving average of $66.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LPX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Louisiana-Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.60.

In related news, CEO William Bradley Southern purchased 5,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.24 per share, for a total transaction of $359,734.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

