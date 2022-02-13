Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $1.27 Million Stock Position in AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS)

Penserra Capital Management LLC decreased its position in AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,081 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.41% of AST SpaceMobile worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. 24.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AST SpaceMobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

NASDAQ ASTS opened at $5.73 on Friday. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. has a one year low of $4.84 and a one year high of $21.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.63.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $1.10. The business had revenue of $2.45 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services for users traveling in and out of areas without terrestrial mobile services on land, at sea, or in flight. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

