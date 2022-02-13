Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases 4,375 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 113.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Marriott International by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its position in Marriott International by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. 59.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAR opened at $169.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $161.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.74. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.56 and a twelve month high of $177.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.63 and a beta of 1.72.

MAR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Marriott International from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.75.

In related news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.35, for a total transaction of $83,961.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.65, for a total transaction of $1,142,962.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

