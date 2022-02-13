Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 21,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZI. TA Associates L.P. bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,514,266,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,856,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225,477 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,630,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338,431 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,493,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,109,000 after acquiring an additional 990,510 shares during the period. Finally, Schf GPE LLC bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,866,000. Institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZI opened at $55.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 928.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.86 and a fifty-two week high of $79.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.55.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZI. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $86.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.35.

In related news, major shareholder Kirk Norman Brown sold 518,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $26,458,647.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 371,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.77, for a total transaction of $27,745,651.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,611,777 shares of company stock valued at $701,696,619 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

