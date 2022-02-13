Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 15,524 Shares of Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,524 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Yalla Group worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Yalla Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Yalla Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Yalla Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Yalla Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Yalla Group by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 6,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:YALA opened at $6.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.22. Yalla Group Limited has a twelve month low of $5.17 and a twelve month high of $40.81. The company has a market cap of $942.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.90.

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's platform sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. It also offers group chatting and games services.

