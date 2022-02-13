Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) Shares Sold by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,172 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pershing Square Tontine were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTH. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pershing Square Tontine during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pershing Square Tontine during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in Pershing Square Tontine during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Pershing Square Tontine by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $288,000. 56.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PSTH opened at $19.85 on Friday. Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $19.54 and a twelve month high of $34.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.86.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

