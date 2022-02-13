Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by NorthCoast Asset Management LLC

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 622,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up 1.0% of NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $26,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth about $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its holdings in Pfizer by 2,697.5% in the third quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Pfizer news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $2,174,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Bank of America raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Independent Research raised Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.74.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $50.78 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.21. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The business had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 47.62%.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

