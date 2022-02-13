Phore Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.03 Million (PHR)

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 13th. During the last seven days, Phore has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Phore has a market capitalization of $1.03 million and approximately $1,500.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phore coin can currently be bought for $0.0394 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00010028 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003380 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00009635 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00004166 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.86 or 0.00459418 BTC.

Phore Profile

Phore is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 26,207,184 coins. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phore’s official website is phore.io . The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Buying and Selling Phore

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

