Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,413 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 15,392 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $24,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 38,054 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $6,185,000 after buying an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,581 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after buying an additional 7,076 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,011 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total value of $1,489,382.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PXD shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $208.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $214.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $234.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.76.

NYSE:PXD opened at $230.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $199.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $127.81 and a 12 month high of $232.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.37 billion, a PE ratio of 41.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.81.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

