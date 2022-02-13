Pizza (PIZZA) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $93.00

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 13th. One Pizza coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0148 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Pizza has traded 18% lower against the US dollar. Pizza has a market capitalization of $459,206.40 and approximately $93.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Pizza

Pizza (PIZZA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. Pizza’s official website is pizza.live . Pizza’s official message board is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE . Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

Buying and Selling Pizza

