PlutusDeFi Price Tops $0.10 on Top Exchanges (PLT)

PlutusDeFi (CURRENCY:PLT) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. One PlutusDeFi coin can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000915 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, PlutusDeFi has traded flat against the dollar. PlutusDeFi has a total market cap of $2.11 million and approximately $2.35 million worth of PlutusDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PlutusDeFi Coin Profile

PlutusDeFi is a coin. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2020. PlutusDeFi’s total supply is 107,790,338 coins and its circulating supply is 21,072,987 coins. The official website for PlutusDeFi is plutusdefi.com . PlutusDeFi’s official Twitter account is @adddotxyz . PlutusDeFi’s official message board is medium.com/plutusdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “ADD.xyz upholds the core values of decentralization. That’s why ADD.xyz’s Defi-As-A-Service solutions focus on user privacy, anonymity and maintaining sovereignty over users wealth. ADD.xyz aims to makes it easy to enter the world of decentralized finance. PlutusDeFi is rebranding its platform to Add.xyz. Please, visit the announcement page. “

