Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 749,300 Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 749,300 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,566,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 1.22% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JAZZ. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 23.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,249 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,485 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,705,000 after acquiring an additional 7,132 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 84.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,273 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after buying an additional 6,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 141,664 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,165,000 after buying an additional 5,423 shares in the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JAZZ stock opened at $141.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $133.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.67, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 3.58. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1 year low of $117.64 and a 1 year high of $189.00.

JAZZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.33.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.66, for a total value of $827,709.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,372 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.23, for a total value of $887,173.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,537 shares of company stock valued at $1,765,465 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

