Point72 Asset Management L.P. Boosts Holdings in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) by 1,019.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,683,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,639,425 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 1.43% of Coty worth $91,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COTY. Melvin Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Coty by 185.7% in the 2nd quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,400,000 after buying an additional 6,500,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Coty by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,284,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745,046 shares during the period. Albar Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Coty during the 2nd quarter worth $27,086,000. Kylin Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coty during the 2nd quarter worth $27,086,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Coty by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,639,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658,614 shares during the period. 34.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COTY stock opened at $9.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.67. Coty Inc. has a one year low of $6.67 and a one year high of $11.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.49 and a 200-day moving average of $9.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of -17.92 and a beta of 2.54.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Coty had a negative net margin of 7.75% and a positive return on equity of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Coty Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total value of $102,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Maria Asunicion Aramburuzabala bought 586,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.90 per share, with a total value of $6,390,746.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COTY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Coty from $8.25 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Coty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Coty Profile

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

