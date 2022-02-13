Point72 Asset Management L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,151,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 432,319 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.12% of Exelon worth $55,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXC. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Exelon by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,480,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,628,000 after purchasing an additional 8,933,198 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the second quarter worth about $128,004,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 17.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,510,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,126,000 after buying an additional 2,467,292 shares during the last quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the second quarter worth about $86,010,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 32.0% in the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 5,525,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,813,000 after buying an additional 1,339,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

EXC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Exelon from $74.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Exelon from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on Exelon from $57.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank cut Exelon from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.09.

In other news, CEO Christopher M. Crane sold 285,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total value of $15,244,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 26,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $1,538,647.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 340,708 shares of company stock valued at $18,348,908 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $42.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.55. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $27.40 and a 12 month high of $44.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.338 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.