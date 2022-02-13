Point72 Asset Management L.P. Buys 1,844,810 Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) by 24.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,403,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,844,810 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.47% of Cenovus Energy worth $94,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,971,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,836,000 after purchasing an additional 434,516 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in Cenovus Energy by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,248,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,668,000 after acquiring an additional 686,153 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cenovus Energy by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,056,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,636,000 after acquiring an additional 489,310 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Cenovus Energy by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,800,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $78,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its position in Cenovus Energy by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 40,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. 46.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CVE opened at $15.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.37. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.47 and a 52 week high of $16.02. The company has a market capitalization of $31.74 billion, a PE ratio of 56.64 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.29%.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CVE shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$20.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.07.
Cenovus Energy Company Profile
Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.
