Point72 Asset Management L.P. Buys 564,045 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 114.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,057,299 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 564,045 shares during the period. Natera accounts for 0.5% of Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 1.12% of Natera worth $117,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NTRA. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 2.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,972 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 148.6% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 2.1% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,660 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Natera during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 0.6% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 48,103 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,361,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NTRA shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Natera from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Natera from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Natera to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.82.

In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 7,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total transaction of $655,485.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 2,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total transaction of $142,561.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,465 shares of company stock worth $7,144,846. 10.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Natera stock opened at $69.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.35. Natera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.02 and a 1 year high of $129.09. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of -15.19 and a beta of 1.14.

About Natera

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

