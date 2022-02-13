Point72 Asset Management L.P. Buys 85,715 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 655,002 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,715 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.11% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $79,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FIS. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 104.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 1,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $160.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.41.

Shares of FIS stock opened at $111.92 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.79 and a 52-week high of $155.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.15 billion, a PE ratio of 302.49, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 421.63%.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total value of $11,514,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

