Point72 Asset Management L.P. Buys 893,717 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 594.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,044,003 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 893,717 shares during the quarter. Electronic Arts makes up approximately 0.7% of Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.37% of Electronic Arts worth $148,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EA. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 22,555 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,407,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 289,703 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $40,531,000 after acquiring an additional 19,169 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,395,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 974.5% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 35,953 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after acquiring an additional 32,607 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total transaction of $1,310,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.74, for a total transaction of $383,594.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,845 shares of company stock valued at $4,430,065 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

EA stock opened at $134.10 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.08 and a 1 year high of $148.98. The company has a market cap of $37.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.41 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $132.03 and a 200 day moving average of $135.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.39. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share. Electronic Arts’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 30.63%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EA. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $185.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.81.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

