Point72 Asset Management L.P. Cuts Stake in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,699,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 573,992 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 1.16% of Anaplan worth $103,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Anaplan by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Anaplan by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in Anaplan by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 11,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Anaplan by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Anaplan alerts:

PLAN stock opened at $46.38 on Friday. Anaplan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.92 and a twelve month high of $86.17. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.23 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.14.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 33.63% and a negative return on equity of 66.57%. The business had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PLAN shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Anaplan from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $70.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.85.

In related news, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $39,059.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.45, for a total value of $1,393,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,724 shares of company stock worth $5,036,467 over the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.