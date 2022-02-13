Point72 Asset Management L.P. Decreases Holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 872,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.88% of Encompass Health worth $65,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EHC. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in Encompass Health by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 15,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,511,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Encompass Health by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 60,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,685,000 after buying an additional 4,459 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Encompass Health by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,688,000 after buying an additional 6,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Encompass Health by 107,325.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 21,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 21,465 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EHC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Encompass Health from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Encompass Health from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Encompass Health from $102.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Encompass Health from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.22.

Shares of NYSE:EHC opened at $63.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.02. Encompass Health Co. has a 12-month low of $56.31 and a 12-month high of $89.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 832.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

