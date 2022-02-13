Point72 Asset Management L.P. Grows Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 35.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,439,088 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 635,065 shares during the quarter. AstraZeneca comprises about 0.6% of Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.08% of AstraZeneca worth $146,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 11,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 7,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

AZN opened at $58.04 on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $46.48 and a fifty-two week high of $64.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.44 and a 200-day moving average of $58.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $179.82 billion, a PE ratio of 90.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.50.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $11.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 214.07%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AZN shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet lowered AstraZeneca from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. DZ Bank raised AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.67.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

