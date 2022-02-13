Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $120.93 Million Stock Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 77.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,508,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,098,676 shares during the quarter. Sanofi comprises about 0.5% of Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.10% of Sanofi worth $120,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SNY. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the third quarter worth approximately $221,371,000. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 1.8% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 70,280,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,700,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,164 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 9.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,924,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,643,000 after acquiring an additional 833,701 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Sanofi in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,639,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sanofi in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,293,000. 9.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SNY opened at $52.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.29. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $45.17 and a 1-year high of $54.26. The firm has a market cap of $132.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SNY. Liberum Capital raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. HSBC raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

