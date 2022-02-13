Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $170.72 Million Holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 341.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,846,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,427,400 shares during the period. Sarepta Therapeutics makes up approximately 0.7% of Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 2.12% of Sarepta Therapeutics worth $170,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SRPT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 32.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,428,000 after acquiring an additional 38,194 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 38.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 4,807 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,456,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $579,661,000 after buying an additional 90,302 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 984,288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,518,000 after buying an additional 14,525 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 19.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after buying an additional 4,167 shares during the period. 73.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SRPT shares. Oppenheimer raised Sarepta Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $148.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $80.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.26. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.11 and a beta of 1.26. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.31 and a 1 year high of $101.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 5.85 and a quick ratio of 5.08.

In other news, CEO Douglas S. Ingram purchased 25,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.94 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,578.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Louise Rodino-Klapac purchased 3,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.33 per share, with a total value of $299,867.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

