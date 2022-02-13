Point72 Asset Management L.P. Reduces Stock Holdings in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. decreased its position in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 892,647 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 130,056 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.74% of Zendesk worth $103,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Zendesk by 1.1% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 36,622 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,214,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Zendesk by 625.5% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 150,975 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,572,000 after acquiring an additional 130,164 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Zendesk by 11.1% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,796 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the third quarter worth $6,275,000. Finally, First Growth Investment Manager LP lifted its position in shares of Zendesk by 0.8% during the third quarter. First Growth Investment Manager LP now owns 50,823 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,915,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

ZEN opened at $116.27 on Friday. Zendesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.90 and a 52 week high of $159.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of -59.32 and a beta of 1.09.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). Zendesk had a negative net margin of 18.59% and a negative return on equity of 31.60%. The firm had revenue of $375.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zendesk news, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.65, for a total transaction of $4,547,643.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 9,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.44, for a total transaction of $967,252.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,584 shares of company stock valued at $15,759,358 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on ZEN. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Zendesk from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Zendesk in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Cowen cut shares of Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Zendesk from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.30.

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

