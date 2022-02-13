Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 308,600 Shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. decreased its position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,232,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308,600 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 1.67% of Perrigo worth $105,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRGO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Perrigo by 26.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,267,000 after acquiring an additional 27,379 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in Perrigo by 1.2% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 354,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,271,000 after acquiring an additional 4,227 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Perrigo in the second quarter valued at about $165,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Perrigo by 0.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,385,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,208,000 after acquiring an additional 9,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Perrigo by 40.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 7,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Todd W. Kingma bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.55 per share, with a total value of $112,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley A. Alford bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.88 per share, for a total transaction of $479,440.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 49,955 shares of company stock worth $1,818,392. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Raymond James cut their target price on Perrigo from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

NYSE:PRGO opened at $37.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.95 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.87. Perrigo Company plc has a 1-year low of $35.34 and a 1-year high of $50.90.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

