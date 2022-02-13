Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 94,200 Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lessened its stake in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 21.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 342,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 94,200 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.54% of NICE worth $97,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in NICE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,778,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in NICE by 612.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in NICE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,056,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in NICE by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 217,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,746,000 after purchasing an additional 7,382 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management grew its position in NICE by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 63,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. 64.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NICE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of NICE from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of NICE from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of NICE from $364.00 to $314.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of NICE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NICE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.70.

Shares of NICE stock opened at $262.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $277.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $281.43. NICE Ltd. has a 52 week low of $211.25 and a 52 week high of $319.88. The stock has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.94, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.75.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.39. NICE had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $494.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.93 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NICE Ltd. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

