Point72 Asset Management L.P. Trims Stock Position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its stake in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,075,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341,482 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.63% of PagSeguro Digital worth $107,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,278,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,650 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,887,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,138,000 after buying an additional 906,205 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,386,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,335,000 after buying an additional 210,020 shares in the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 3,882,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,792,000 after buying an additional 1,092,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palestra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 100.3% in the 3rd quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,571,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,731,000 after buying an additional 1,788,960 shares in the last quarter. 57.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PAGS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. UBS Group cut shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.92.

Shares of NYSE PAGS opened at $17.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.43. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 52 week low of $16.62 and a 52 week high of $62.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.09.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $531.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.21 million. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 15.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

