Point72 Europe London LLP Invests $5.88 Million in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 115,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,881,000. Ally Financial accounts for approximately 3.0% of Point72 Europe London LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 6,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 23,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 49,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ALLY shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.14.

NYSE ALLY opened at $48.50 on Friday. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.64 and a 1 year high of $56.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.29. The firm has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.43.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 37.29%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. Ally Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. This is an increase from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.63%.

In other Ally Financial news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total value of $116,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total value of $696,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,456 shares of company stock valued at $2,227,101 over the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

