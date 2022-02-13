Point72 Europe London LLP Makes New $6.44 Million Investment in GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO)

Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 82,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,443,000. GXO Logistics accounts for about 3.3% of Point72 Europe London LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Point72 Europe London LLP owned approximately 0.07% of GXO Logistics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GXO. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

GXO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on GXO Logistics from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on GXO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on GXO Logistics from $99.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on GXO Logistics from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.43.

In other GXO Logistics news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of GXO Logistics stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total transaction of $277,992,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website

NYSE GXO opened at $83.33 on Friday. GXO Logistics Inc has a 12 month low of $48.38 and a 12 month high of $105.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.37.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.