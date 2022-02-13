Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Purchases 242,806 Shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) by 782.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 273,851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 242,806 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $7,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in Li Auto during the third quarter worth about $12,519,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Li Auto by 25.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 97,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the second quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Li Auto by 11.2% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 66,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 6,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Li Auto by 78.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 36,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 15,972 shares during the last quarter. 54.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Li Auto presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.63.

Li Auto stock opened at $28.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -351.75 and a beta of 2.20. Li Auto Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.98 and a 1-year high of $37.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.92. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.09. Li Auto had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.57%. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 209.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

