Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Purchases 80,565 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 41.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 276,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,565 shares during the quarter. Marvell Technology makes up 0.5% of Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $16,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AtonRa Partners acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $3,605,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 52.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 270,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,780,000 after acquiring an additional 92,865 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,150,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,680,000 after acquiring an additional 77,498 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 4.0% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 90,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,482,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $336,584,000. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRVL stock opened at $67.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.92 and a 1-year high of $93.85. The stock has a market cap of $57.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.19.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -45.28%.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.06, for a total transaction of $2,371,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 224,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total value of $16,327,379.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 651,850 shares of company stock worth $50,696,544 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MRVL shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Argus lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $74.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Cowen upgraded Marvell Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.92.

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

