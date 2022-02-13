Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Sells 212,776 Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd cut its holdings in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212,776 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in XPeng were worth $4,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of XPeng by 39.1% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 605,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,526,000 after purchasing an additional 170,279 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of XPeng by 137.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 67,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 39,141 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of XPeng by 1,463.4% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 465,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,677,000 after purchasing an additional 435,721 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of XPeng in the second quarter worth about $1,387,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in XPeng by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 50,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 5,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on XPEV shares. Macquarie initiated coverage on XPeng in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of XPeng from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, XPeng has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.81.

XPeng stock opened at $37.27 on Friday. XPeng Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.73 and a twelve month high of $56.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $29.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.90 and a beta of 7.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.10 and its 200 day moving average is $42.53.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 12.10% and a negative net margin of 28.56%. The company had revenue of $887.72 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that XPeng Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

