Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Purchases Shares of 10,057 PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,057 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 5.2% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 2.9% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1.2% during the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 6,061 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 0.6% during the third quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 13,685 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 4.5% during the third quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,847 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $199.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.65.

Shares of PPG opened at $149.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.17. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.10 and a 12-month high of $182.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $162.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.68.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.27%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.